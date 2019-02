Manas International Airport told the details of the delay of the morning Bishkek — Istanbul flight.

«The flight of Pegasus airline was postponed to 18.30 due to technical reasons. From 7.00, the flight was postponed twice, some of the passengers got a full refund or tickets to another date with the provision of a hotel. The remaining passengers are now in the sterile area of Manas airport. They have been provided with hot meals,» a representative of the airline told.