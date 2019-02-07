11:11
Kyrgyzstan starts accepting single tax return

The State Tax Service has launched a campaign to accept the single tax returns for 2018. The press service of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The declaration campaign will be held in two stages. Legal entities must report on income received for 2018 and provide information on economic activity, property objects and land plots until March 1, and individuals — till April 1.

Domestic organizations, including farms, foreign organizations operating in Kyrgyzstan with the formation of a permanent unit have to submit their tax returns until March 1, 2019.

State and municipal employees, individual entrepreneurs, including those paying taxes on a patent basis, individuals who own movable (transport) property and real estate (apartments and houses), land (except for owners of household plots), peasants and farms, working without registration of a legal entity, are obliged to submit their tax returns until April 1, 2019.

Detailed information on the declaration campaign can be get from local tax authorities, as well as at 194 call center or at www.sti.gov.kg.
