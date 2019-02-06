13:32
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Damage to nature of Kyrgyzstan by poachers amounts to 5.6 million soms

Poachers and hunters damaged Kyrgyzstan’s nature for 5.6 million soms in 2018. This was stated at a board meeting of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry.

According to the ministry, 392 facts of violations of hunting rules, poaching and destruction of the plant world for 5,610,391 soms have been registered in 2018. At least 3,853,541 soms were recovered.

At least 64 cases for 2,217,415 soms were sent to courts and prosecutor’s office.

Violators were fined 665,400 soms; 554,900 soms were recovered, lawsuits for 4,944,991 soms were filed. At least 3,298,641 soms were recovered.
link:
views: 102
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan plans to counter poachers with the help of drone
Poachers kill 283 animals in Kyrgyzstan for 6 months of 2017
Popular
Weather alert: snow forecasted in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: snow forecasted in Kyrgyzstan
Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured
Furniture store burning in Bishkek Furniture store burning in Bishkek
Raped by her father girl in Uzgen becomes pregnant Raped by her father girl in Uzgen becomes pregnant