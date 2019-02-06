Damage to nature of Kyrgyzstan by poachers amounts to 5.6 million soms

Poachers and hunters damaged Kyrgyzstan’s nature for 5.6 million soms in 2018. This was stated at a board meeting of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry.

According to the ministry, 392 facts of violations of hunting rules, poaching and destruction of the plant world for 5,610,391 soms have been registered in 2018. At least 3,853,541 soms were recovered.

At least 64 cases for 2,217,415 soms were sent to courts and prosecutor’s office.

Violators were fined 665,400 soms; 554,900 soms were recovered, lawsuits for 4,944,991 soms were filed. At least 3,298,641 soms were recovered.