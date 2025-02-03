17:51
Poachers detained in Talas for bribing police officers

Law enforcement officers detained two poachers in Aitmatov district of Talas region, who bribed a police officer. The press service of the regional Internal Affairs Department informed 24.kg news agency.

On January 31, in a mountainous area, officers of the Aitmatov Department of Internal Affairs detected two poachers with guns who were hunting. 38-year-old Sh.A. and B.M. were taken to the police department for further investigation. One of the detainees, B.M., gave 10,000 soms as a bribe so that the investigator would not initiate a case. He was charged under the article «Giving a bribe» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. On February 1, the Aitmatov District Court released the man under house arrest. The investigation continues.
