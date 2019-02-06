World Cancer Day. Bishkek commemorates Saltanat Samatova

A charity event «Together against Cancer,» dedicated to the memory of the famous TV presenter Saltanat Samatova and one of the initiators of creation of a school for oncological patients Kyzylgul Kanimetova, took place in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

National popstars performed for the audience, and an exhibition-fair took place in the foyer of the Philharmonic Hall of the capital. The guests had an opportunity to purchase eco-bags made by cancer patients of Kurdash School.

«The first master of this school, who began to make bags for sale in order to buy expensive drugs, was dearly departed Kyzylgul Kanimetova. A well-known TV host, public figure Saltanat Samatova was an example of the fight against the terrible disease for many Kyrgyz women, and she actively participated in events dedicated to the fight against cancer,» the city administration stressed.

All the money collected during the charity event will be spent on purchase of drugs for chemotherapy to treat cancer patients.