Prevalence of HPV causing cervical cancer studied in Kyrgyzstan

The international humanitarian medical organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in cooperation with the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has launched the first study aimed at identifying the prevalence of human papillomavirus (HPV) in Kyrgyzstan, which most often causes cervical cancer in women aged 30-49.

MSF told 24.kg news agency that the study would last until April-May 2024, and it is planned to examine about 1,200 women.

It should be noted that 11-year-old girls in Kyrgyzstan were first vaccinated against HPV in November 2022. According to doctors, it prevents cervical cancer with maximum effectiveness.

A pilot project on cost-effective and affordable screening for cervical cancer and breast cancer was launched in Sokuluk district in 2022.

MSF, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, has already screened over 5,000 women for breast cancer and 8,500 women for cervical cancer. Ten cases of breast cancer and two cases of cervical cancer were detected.
