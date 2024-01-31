14:27
Quarter of women die of cervical cancer in first year after diagnosis

A quarter of women die of cervical cancer in the first year after diagnosis. Chief Gynecologist of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan Raisa Asylbasheva told journalists.

She noted that such an indicator shows that many people turn to doctors at late stages.

At the same time, according to her, the mortality rate from cervical cancer has decreased over the past 10 years, falling below 7 per 100,000.

Raisa Asylbasheva reminded about the importance of prevention and early diagnosis of cancer. According to her, the work is carried out jointly with partners. In particular, at least 439,884 women were examined in the fall of 2023, and changes were detected in 3,131.

In 2022, at least 194 countries of the world, including Kyrgyzstan, made a commitment to eliminate cervical cancer.

WHO Representative to the Kyrgyz Republic Liviu Vedrasco noted that no woman should die from a preventable disease.

«One of the areas of protection against cervical cancer is HPV vaccination. With its help, the disease can be prevented. A global strategy for cervical cancer elimination was adopted four years ago, and it includes three important components: 90 percent of girls under 15 should be vaccinated against papillomavirus, 70 percent of women over 35 should be screened, and 90 percent of women with precancerous lesions should receive treatment,» he said.

Liviu Vedrasco added that HPV vaccination of girls has been introduced in Kyrgyzstan since 2022. In the first year of its introduction, it was possible to cover 72 percent of girls from the target group with the first dose and 62 percent with the second dose.
