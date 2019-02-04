Medical examiner detained with bribe in Jalal-Abad region

Head of the Interregional Forensic Department of Jalal-Abad region was caught red-handed when receiving a bribe. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan made a statement to the state service. He claimed that the head of the Interregional Forensic Department for Aksy district, Shamaldy-Sai and Tash-Kumyr blackmailed him and extorted 100,000 soms for issuing a deliberately false forensic report.

«The head of the Interregional Forensic Department was caught red-handed when receiving a bribe of 50,000 soms on February 1, 2019 in Shamaldy-Sai. The detainee was placed in the pretrial detention center 1 of Bishkek. Investigation is underway,» the state service stressed.