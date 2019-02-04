Sergey Lavrov tells about soft Russian power in Kyrgyzstan

The Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov arrived in Kyrgyzstan with an official visit. He met with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

He also plans to hold talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Chingiz Aidarbekov. During the visit, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry visited the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University (KRSU) and delivered a lecture to students.

He stated that Russia was investing millions of dollars in Kyrgyzstan, relations between the two countries were developing dynamically and in the right direction.

Sergey Lavrov particularly stressed: Sooronbai Jeenbekov assured him that the Russian language would remain at the same positions.

The Russian Foreign Minister added that Kyrgyzstan remained a strategic partner and friendly state for Russia. The Russian Federation does not interfere in the internal affairs of the country.

Related news Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov tells about goals of his visit to Bishkek

Sergey Lavrov denied claims that Russia was stirring up anti-Chinese sentiment in the region in order to weaken the influence of the PRC in Central Asia.

«Our relations with China are at the highest level for the long history of their development, and Russia has never interfered in the internal affairs of the state,» he said.

The Russian Foreign Minister arrived in Bishkek on February 3 as part of the Central Asian tour. The purpose of the visit is preparation for the state visit of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, which will take place on March 1, 2019.