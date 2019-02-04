20:23
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov tells about goals of his visit to Bishkek

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov, who arrived in Bishkek with an official visit. The press service of the head of state reported.

«We are always glad to meet our Russian friends. Your official visit is taking place before a significant political event — the state visit of the Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kyrgyzstan,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

«I am sure that the visit of Vladimir Vladimirovich will be a demonstration of a high level of alliance and strategic partnership based on strong traditions of historical friendship and mutual respect between our countries,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

He outlined that with the accession of Kyrgyzstan to the Eurasian Economic Union, the relations have shifted to a new, higher-quality level of cooperation.

«I am pleased to note the positive growth in trade turnover between our countries,» the president said.

The Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov told that his visit to Bishkek was devoted to preparations for Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan and the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission that would be held on March 1, 2019.

«We appreciate our relations of alliance and strategic partnership, bilateral relations and cooperation within the framework of CSTO, EEU, SCO, OSCE, UN and other organizations, where we are represented together with you and we have very close ties. Today, we, together with the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan, will discuss in detail all the foreign policy tasks that the heads of state have set before us and which ensure steady, confident work in all directions,» Sergey Lavrov stressed.

Participants of the meeting exchanged views on topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including the upcoming meetings of the SCO Heads of State Council and the CSTO Collective Security Council under the chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan.
