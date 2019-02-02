Bishkek City Administration asks residents to report child abuse

The Bishkek City Administration asks to report cases of violence against children at the helpline. The press service of the city administration reported.

A meeting of the operational headquarters on the prevention of cruel treatment and violence against children was held at Pervomaisky district administration.

A round-the-clock helpline (111), the helpline of the Family and Children Support Department of the Pervomaisky District Social Development Department (0312670386) and the district administration (031266153) are receiving reports about the danger to life and health of minors.