14:21
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Bishkek City Administration asks residents to report child abuse

The Bishkek City Administration asks to report cases of violence against children at the helpline. The press service of the city administration reported.

A meeting of the operational headquarters on the prevention of cruel treatment and violence against children was held at Pervomaisky district administration.

A round-the-clock helpline (111), the helpline of the Family and Children Support Department of the Pervomaisky District Social Development Department (0312670386) and the district administration (031266153) are receiving reports about the danger to life and health of minors.
link:
views: 427
Print
Related
Raped by her father girl in Uzgen becomes pregnant
More than half of children in Kyrgyzstan face violence
Young age pregnancy - one of reasons for murder of children in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan initiates 10 criminal cases on murder of minors in 2018
136 child abuse cases registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Mother throws her newborn baby in Big Chui Canal in Kant town
Kyrgyz deputy offers to fine parents refusing to treat children
President of Kyrgyzstan draws attention to increase in child abuse incidence
Death of 2-year-old child. Mother's friend arrested
Kyrgyz officials draw plans to prevent child abuse
Popular
Weather alert: snow forecasted in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: snow forecasted in Kyrgyzstan
At least 11 incidents occur on borders of Kyrgyzstan in 2018 At least 11 incidents occur on borders of Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Young age pregnancy - one of reasons for murder of children in Kyrgyzstan Young age pregnancy - one of reasons for murder of children in Kyrgyzstan
Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured