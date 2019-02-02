14:21
Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured

A man was killed in a collision of Honda Odyssey and Daewoo Matiz in Bishkek, three more people were injured. The Central Traffic Safety Department of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred the day before at about 22.30.

«Honda Odyssey was moving along Abdyrakhmanov street in the northern direction. Having lost control of the vehicle, the driver entered the oncoming lane opposite the bus stop and collided with Daewoo Matiz. As a result of the traffic accident, the driver of the last car died in the hospital, and three more people were injured,» the traffic police reported.
