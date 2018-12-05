Chess miniatures exhibition by Roman Gumanyuk opened in Bishkek

An exhibition of Roman Gumanyuk «Golden Debut» opened at G. Aytiev Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts.

The exposition is named after the women’s national team of Kyrgyzstan, which for the first time won a small gold medal at the World Chess Olympiad.

The artist in miniatures reveals the world of the chessboard in colors and abstract images. Chess pieces are transformed into certain parallel images from reality and are transferred to the chessboard.

The exhibition also presents a series of miniature portraits of the great chess players of the past — Botvinnik, Capablanca, Alekhin and others, and scenes of a chess game in different epochs of various nations.

In total, the exhibition consists of more than thirty miniatures from the author’s «chess series», made in an unusual and complicated technique for such paintings — oil painting on a canvas.

Miniature is a small-sized artistic painting, distinguished by subtlety, elegance of design and meticulous decoration.

Roman Gumanyuk was born in the city of Frunze in 1985. He works in various genres and techniques.

The author has held 32 solo exhibitions. His works have been exhibited in museums and galleries of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Belarus, Bulgaria, Italy, France and the USA.

The exhibition will last until December 18.