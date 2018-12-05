12:34
USD 69.85
EUR 79.54
RUB 1.05
English

Chess miniatures exhibition by Roman Gumanyuk opened in Bishkek

An exhibition of Roman Gumanyuk «Golden Debut» opened at G. Aytiev Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts.

The exposition is named after the women’s national team of Kyrgyzstan, which for the first time won a small gold medal at the World Chess Olympiad.

The artist in miniatures reveals the world of the chessboard in colors and abstract images. Chess pieces are transformed into certain parallel images from reality and are transferred to the chessboard.

The exhibition also presents a series of miniature portraits of the great chess players of the past — Botvinnik, Capablanca, Alekhin and others, and scenes of a chess game in different epochs of various nations.

In total, the exhibition consists of more than thirty miniatures from the author’s «chess series», made in an unusual and complicated technique for such paintings — oil painting on a canvas.

Miniature is a small-sized artistic painting, distinguished by subtlety, elegance of design and meticulous decoration.

Roman Gumanyuk was born in the city of Frunze in 1985. He works in various genres and techniques.

The author has held 32 solo exhibitions. His works have been exhibited in museums and galleries of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Belarus, Bulgaria, Italy, France and the USA.

The exhibition will last until December 18.
link:
views: 102
Print
Related
AgroTechExpo-2018 exhibition opened in Bishkek
Exhibition representing street art of Bishkek and Almaty opened in capital
Osh city to host International Medical Exhibition MedExpo Yug 2018
Atambayev’s grandson wins gold medal at International Chess Festival
Large chessboard appears in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstani wins silver at Asian Chess Championship
Kyrgyzstanis win 2 medals at Asian Chess Championship
Koreans get interested in honey, nuts and cognac from Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to present tourism services at special exhibition
Chess champions of Kyrgyzstan named
Popular
Peter Burian: Greatest wealth of Kyrgyzstan is nature Peter Burian: Greatest wealth of Kyrgyzstan is nature
Deputy Heads of General Staff, State Committee for Defense Affairs dismissed Deputy Heads of General Staff, State Committee for Defense Affairs dismissed
Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Prosperity Index 2018 Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Prosperity Index 2018
Tanker truck turns over in Batken region spilling diesel into river Tanker truck turns over in Batken region spilling diesel into river