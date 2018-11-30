Deputies of Parliament not abandon budgetary expenses on anniversaries

Deputies excluded from the draft budget for 2019 an article on the prohibition of financing of various celebrations and anniversaries from the state treasury. The decision was made the day before at a meeting of the Parliament.

The deputy Dastan Bekeshev introduced the norm in the second reading. The relevant committee on budget and finance could not decide on this issue. The idea was supported only by a parliament deputy Zhanar Akayev, who noted that anniversaries could be celebrated in more modern way — for example, by organizing scientific conferences, publication of books.

The amendment caused a stir. Most of the deputies expressed dissatisfaction that the government, due to this amendment, would not be able to allocate money for major anniversaries of prominent figures.

As a result, the amendment was excluded from the draft budget by a majority vote.