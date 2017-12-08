Budget expenditures in Kyrgyzstan amount to almost 10 billion soms in November

In November 2017, Kyrgyzstan ’s budget expenditures amounted to 9,567.5 billion soms. The Ministry of Finance reported.

According to it, 2,484.8 billion soms from the total amount were spent on the salary for state employees. 1,443.6 billion soms were spent on the payment of social security benefits and 635.8 million soms — on social assistance to the population.

Expenditures on «Buildings and constructions» item amounted to 652.8 million soms. The Ministry of Finance allocated 753.2 million soms for servicing of external debt, internal — 552 million soms. The remaining funds were spent on other budget items.