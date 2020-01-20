14:10
Social sector accounts for 50% of Bishkek’s budget spending

Bishkek’s budget for 2020 is socially oriented. The First Deputy Mayor of Bishkek, Almaz Baketaev, told at a press conference.

He recalled that the budget was approved by the deputies of the Bishkek City Council on January 14.

«For the first time, the municipality submitted a draft city treasury before the end of the year. Historically, this usually happened in February-March. After adoption of the budget, the data are concretized once more, then the itemized lists for construction and repair are compiled. This leads to a delay in tendering, work. And it turned out at the end of the year that the funds were not used and were transferred to other purposes. As a result, the municipality did not get the effect that it had budgeted for,» Almaz Baketaev noted.

According to the deputy mayor, budget revenues will amount to more than 10.2 billion soms.

"More than 50 percent of budget expenditures are directed to the social sector: health care, education, culture and etc. Of course, we would like to change direction to form a development budget, «Almaz Baketaev said.

The official added that the municipality had ideas how to increase the size of non-tax revenues.

«It is necessary to amend and introduce new legal acts, which will increase resources: advertising, parking lots, management of municipal property, and other issues,» he said.
