Budget expenditures amount to 140.6 billion soms in 2017

In 2017, the expenditures of the republican budget of Kyrgyzstan amounted to 140,656.5 billion soms with an estimated plan of 144,943 billion soms. The Ministry of Finance of the country reported.

Compared with the same period in 2016, budget expenditures increased by 6.5 percent, or by 8,563.6 billion soms. At least 94,234.9 billion soms were financed on protected items of expenditures, 11,907.9 billion soms — on unprotected items.

At the same time, expenses for the purchase of non-financial assets formed in the amount of 17,087.5 billion soms. Compared to 2016, the indicator increased by 106.6 million soms. At least 1,832.2 billion soms were allocated from the national budget for financial assets.
