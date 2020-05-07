Budget sequestration in Kyrgyzstan: Expenditures to be reduced by 10.6 bln soms

It was decided to optimize the expenditures of ministries and departments, including the Presidential Administration and Government, by 10.6 billion soms. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev told at an online meeting of the Government the day before.

According to him, the effects of the impact of coronavirus pandemic on the country’s economy required adjustments to the revenue and expenditure parts of the budget. The new budget is formed taking into account the austerity of budget spending and optimization of non-priority items of expenditures.

«This will allow rational use of the available funds of the republican budget,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed, adding that the funds would be directed to priority areas.