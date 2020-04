The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan is preparing proposals for budget sequestration. The Deputy Prime Minister of the country Erkin Asrandiev told today at a briefing.

According to him, amendments to the budget will be submitted to the Parliament for consideration in the near future. At the same time, Erkin Asrandiev did not voice a specific amount of possible expenditures reduction.

Possible loss of budget revenues of 27-28 billion soms has been previously voiced.