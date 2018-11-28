MP proposes visa-free entry for holders of Schengen and U.S visas

Deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan proposes to allow visa-free entry for those citizens who have obtained visas to the European Union, the United States, Japan and the United Kingdom. Dastan Bekeshev said this today at the meeting of the Parliament.

Parliament is considering in the first reading amendments proposing to extend a visa-free regime for citizens of a number of states. The law on its introduction was adopted in 2012 and is valid until 2020.

«There is a visa-free regime with 45 countries now. The state plans to add 10 more countries to this list. Totally, there will be 55 states. At first, I proposed to make the law indefinite, but during the discussion in the relevant committee, it was decided to extend it until 2030,» said Dastan Bekeshev.

In addition, the deputy plans to make amendments in the second reading allowing visa-free entry for those who have already received visas to enter the European Union, the United States, Japan and the United Kingdom.

«I think their special services have already checked the people, they have been fingerprinted,» he said.