Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells how police and officials interfere with entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs who open processing enterprises in the regions and provide jobs for the local population should be the most respected and honored citizens in the country. The President of Kyrgyzstan stated today when visiting Viva Tex enterprise in Tokmak town.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that current state policy was aimed at supporting entrepreneurs. This will contribute to the development of the country, improving the welfare of the citizens.

«All the resources of financial institutions are aimed at developing villages and supporting entrepreneurship in the regions. The more production is in the country, the more jobs and the less our compatriots leave their home in search of earnings,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The head of the company Ikbol Bakhramova told about the production. The company manufactures products from wool and cotton and cooperates with firms in Kazakhstan, Russia, Germany, Turkey, the United States, and Uzbekistan. The company employs 705 people.

Funds for modernization of the enterprise were allocated by the Kyrgyz-Russian Development Fund, new knitting machines for knitwear were acquired in Germany.

The president of the country also visited KazGrain LLC engaged in production of pasta. The workshop was opened at the expense of credit funds allocated by the RKDF, and a part of its own funds was also used. The company plans to fully cover Kyrgyzstan, and then export products to foreign markets.

«Most often, local authorities, law enforcement agencies instead of helping such entrepreneurs, on the contrary, put obstacles in their way, torture them by unreasonable checks. We are working hard to change this approach to business. It should not be so,» noted Sooronbai Jeenbekov.