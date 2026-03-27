11:43
USD 87.45
EUR 101.08
RUB 1.07
English

Kyrgyzstan’s entrepreneurs ask for stability and effective laws

Entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan ask the country’s authorities to ensure stability and effective laws. Azzambek Jeenbai uulu, Executive Director of JIA Business Association, stated on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, it is necessary to ensure systematic implementation of laws in the Kyrgyz Republic so that entrepreneurs are not dependent on individuals—small and medium-sized businesses should not have to constantly appeal to the republic’s leadership to resolve their issues.

«We should become a country where laws are implemented and respected. To open a factory, an entrepreneur shouldn’t have to run to the president or minister. Rules must be implemented and enforced at the aiyl okmotu and district levels,» Azzambek Jeenbai uulu said.

He added that stability and predictability of established regulations are key for entrepreneurs. Laws shouldn’t just be paper; they must work in practice.

«Stability is all that business needs. If the rules are known and they apply for five years in advance, then I will invest,» the expert concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/367695/
views: 178
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov demands from PM to ensure freedom for entrepreneurs
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells how police and officials interfere with entrepreneurs
Popular
Omurbek Zhenishbekov appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy Omurbek Zhenishbekov appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy
Kyrgyzstan and Russia step up coordination between military structures Kyrgyzstan and Russia step up coordination between military structures
Honorary Consulate of Montenegro opened in Bishkek Honorary Consulate of Montenegro opened in Bishkek
Large drug and psychotropic substance smuggling scheme foiled in Batken region Large drug and psychotropic substance smuggling scheme foiled in Batken region
27 March, Friday
11:36
Kyrgyzstan revises university admission rules, to open center for foreigners Kyrgyzstan revises university admission rules, to open...
11:26
CSTO countries approve plan for regional operation Nelegal-2026
11:20
Waste-to-energy plant to be built in Osh city
11:01
Head of Ayu Holding may return to Kyrgyzstan
10:51
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan accepts property from Tajikistan following land exchange