Kyrgyzstan’s entrepreneurs ask for stability and effective laws

Entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan ask the country’s authorities to ensure stability and effective laws. Azzambek Jeenbai uulu, Executive Director of JIA Business Association, stated on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, it is necessary to ensure systematic implementation of laws in the Kyrgyz Republic so that entrepreneurs are not dependent on individuals—small and medium-sized businesses should not have to constantly appeal to the republic’s leadership to resolve their issues.

«We should become a country where laws are implemented and respected. To open a factory, an entrepreneur shouldn’t have to run to the president or minister. Rules must be implemented and enforced at the aiyl okmotu and district levels,» Azzambek Jeenbai uulu said.

He added that stability and predictability of established regulations are key for entrepreneurs. Laws shouldn’t just be paper; they must work in practice.

«Stability is all that business needs. If the rules are known and they apply for five years in advance, then I will invest,» the expert concluded.