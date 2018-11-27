10:19
Heads of EEU governments to meet in Minsk

Prime ministers of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) will gather in Minsk (Belarus) for a meeting of an Intergovernmental Council. Press service of the head of the government of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev will take part in the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council tomorrow. The meeting participants will consider issues of further deepening of cooperation among the EEU countries — the progress of the implementation of the digital agenda of the union, development of a draft financial market concept and EEU budget for 2019. In addition, a report on the removal of obstacles in the domestic market in 2017-2018 will be heard and other relevant issues will be considered.

«As a part of the of the working visit, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev will participate in the opening ceremony of Chingiz Aitmatov park in Minsk, will visit the Belarusian High-Tech Park, the Association of Automatic Identification GS1 Belarus, an Industrial Park «Velikiy Kamen» and an agricultural complex,» the press service said.
