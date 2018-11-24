12:38
Proposals, criticisms expressed at kurultai to be conveyed to president

All proposals and criticisms expressed at the kurultai to the current government will be conveyed to the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Almaz Mukanov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, announced this at the kurultai «Kyrgyzstan: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow.»

He noted that the head of state supports initiatives aimed at integration of civil society and political forces.

«We must unite by an idea of ​​strengthening the state. All forces today need to be directed to reform. All the proposals and criticisms will be conveyed to the president,» said Almaz Mukanov.

Recall, the head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, speaker Dastan Dzhumabekov, ex-president Almazbek Atambayev were invited to the kurultai. None of them came.
