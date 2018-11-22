15:40
USD 69.82
EUR 79.62
RUB 1.06
English

Kurultai of opposition not intend to discuss renaming of Kyrgyzstan

Kurultai «Kyrgyzstan: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow» will not raise the issue of renaming the country. Chairman of the organizing committee of the upcoming forum, Keneshbek Duishebaev, told today at a press conference in 24.kg news agency.

According to him, renaming of the country is the personal opinion of a leader of Aalam party.

«This is a proposal of his party, not of the kurultai. We will not raise this topic at the kurultai. We urge everyone to speak only within the framework of certain four topics,» he said.

Yesterday, the leader of Aalam party proposed to rename the country into Kirgiziya. Some participants of the upcoming kurultai also raise the topic of the need to register Tengrianism as a religion.
link:
views: 77
Print
Related
Participants of kurultai to hear 4 reports
Almazbek Atambayev refuses to participate in kurultai of parties, public figures
Almazbek Atambayev invited to kurultai of opposition
Almazbek Atambayev, Sooronbai Jeenbekov invited to opposition’s kurultai
Kurultai to assess work of last two presidents, deputies of Parliament
Activists initiate kurultai to hear report from Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Civil activists initiate kurultai with participation of Akayev and Bakiyev
Talas residents decide on date of kurultai
Representatives of authorities not present at 1st National Kurultai
1,500 mosques registered in Kyrgyzstan for 3 years
Popular
Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN
Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman
Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges
Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass