Kurultai of opposition not intend to discuss renaming of Kyrgyzstan

Kurultai «Kyrgyzstan: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow» will not raise the issue of renaming the country. Chairman of the organizing committee of the upcoming forum, Keneshbek Duishebaev, told today at a press conference in 24.kg news agency.

According to him, renaming of the country is the personal opinion of a leader of Aalam party.

«This is a proposal of his party, not of the kurultai. We will not raise this topic at the kurultai. We urge everyone to speak only within the framework of certain four topics,» he said.

Yesterday, the leader of Aalam party proposed to rename the country into Kirgiziya. Some participants of the upcoming kurultai also raise the topic of the need to register Tengrianism as a religion.