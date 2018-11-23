European Union - priority in foreign policy of Kyrgyzstan

«The European Union is a priority in Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy,» Chingiz Aidarbekov, the Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan, told reporters.

According to him, negotiations are currently underway on the preparation of a new expanded cooperation agreement between the European Union and Kyrgyzstan. Five rounds of talks have been held so far. They are on schedule. The agreement is developed in three directions. The next round of negotiations will take place in the near future. In addition, in December 2018, the next meeting of the EU — Kyrgyzstan Council will take place in Brussels. The parties will discuss achievements in the preparation of the agreement and controversial issues.

«During the meeting with Federica Mogherini we discussed almost the entire spectrum of our relations, stated a good level of cooperation. We gratefully outlined what the European Union has done for the sustainable development of Kyrgyzstan. As part of the multi-year indicative program for 2014–2020, the EU supports the development of education, rule of law, rural regions, energy and access to drinking water in the country,» said Chingiz Aidarbekov.

In some areas, we receive even more grant support from the European Union than it was originally planned. Chingiz Aidarbekov

The Foreign Affairs Minister said that he had discussed multilateral cooperation issues with Federica Mogherini. Today, Brussels (Belgium) will host a meeting of the foreign ministers of the countries of Central Asia and the European Union. New strategy of EU cooperation with the region is on the agenda.

«We hope that within its framework, great attention will be paid to the development of transport logistics, infrastructure, solution of water and energy issues and sustainable energy development. This strategy demonstrates the great attention of the EU to the region, its increasing importance,» the minister summed up.