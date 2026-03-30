Chingiz Aidarbekov reports pressure and threats over MP mandate

Member of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov made a detailed statement in which he told about pressure, threats, and situation surrounding his mandate.

According to the MP, various rumors and false information about him have recently been spread on social media through anonymous accounts. Chingiz Aidarbekov noted that, despite this, many citizens understand the situation correctly and are not succumbing to provocations.

He emphasized his extensive public service experience—over 22 years in diplomacy, various positions, including Minister of Foreign Affairs, and a presidential adviser on foreign policy. According to the politician, during this entire period, he has received no negative assessments or complaints from the government.

Chingiz Aidarbekov specifically addressed the situation regarding his mandate. He stated that he received 6,259 «clean» votes in the elections. This is a direct expression of voter confidence. However, according to the MP, the mandate transfer process has been delayed—over 19 days already, which, he noted, is unprecedented.

«By law, the mandate must be transferred within three days. This is a constitutional requirement. But 19 days have already passed, and this has never happened in the history of independent Kyrgyzstan,» he noted.

Chingiz Aidarbekov also reported pressure from certain security service officers. According to him, he received threats demanding that he «give up his mandate,» with warnings that various measures would otherwise be taken against him. He noted, however, that following the latest changes at the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), the situation has changed, and many issues have begun to be resolved within the legal framework.

The MP reported that he had passed on information to the current SCNS leadership regarding former employees who, in his opinion, abused their official position. He expressed confidence that they will be held accountable within the law.

Chingiz Aidarbekov also commented on the accusations being circulated. Specifically, he refuted allegations of involvement in smuggling, calling them «fake» and emphasizing that there is no evidence of this. He also clarified the situation with the alleged visa violations, noting that such diplomatic matters are always strictly monitored and could not have gone unnoticed had they occurred.

The deputy also addressed the real estate issue. According to him, the apartment was officially purchased in 2016, using a $50,000 loan from a bank. All documents, including contracts and declarations, are available. He emphasized that the information about the illegal acquisition of the property is false, and that ownership is confirmed by a court decision.

Chingiz Aidarbekov also stated that he has regularly declared his income, including loan obligations, since 2009 and is ready to provide all the necessary documents. He stated that pressure has been exerted on him and his family since September 2022, but that no violations have been uncovered during inspections. In conclusion, the deputy stated that he knew who was spreading false information against him and expressed confidence that the truth would be established.

There have been no official comments from government agencies regarding his statements at this time.