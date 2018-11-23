Aknet Internet service provider announces illegal seizure of company

Aknet Internet service provider stopped working due to an attempted illegal seizure of the company. Such an announcement appeared on TV screens of its users yesterday.

«Dear subscribers, we are forced to stop our work in connection with an attempted illegal seizure of Aknet company. We hope to return soon. Thank you for being with us,» the message said.

The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek noted that employees of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes worked on the site.

«There is no illegal seizure. The financial police are conducting an inspection as part of a criminal case,» the police said.