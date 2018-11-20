Chingiz Aidarbekov, Federica Mogherini to discuss EU - Kyrgyzstan cooperation

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Chinghiz Aidarbekov, and Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union, will hold a bilateral meeting in Brussels (Belgium). Head of the Central Asia Department of the European External Action Service Boris Yaroshevich told reporters.

According to him, on November 23, a traditional meeting of Federica Mogherini and the foreign ministers of Central Asian countries will take place in the capital of Belgium. In 2017, such a meeting was held in Samarkand (Uzbekistan). The bilateral meeting of the Foreign Affairs Minister will take place on the sidelines of the event.

The foreign ministers are expected to exchange views on the development of situation in the region, recent events, common challenges such as climate change, ecology, security, as well as promising areas of cooperation.