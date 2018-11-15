UNDP Resident Representative in Kyrgyzstan fascinated by Kyrgyz chapan

UNDP Resident Representative in Kyrgyzstan Ozonnia Ojielo attended Fashion Week, which ended in Bishkek.

According to the staff of the international mission, Ozonnia Ojielo is a lobbyist of the Kyrgyz style in clothing and of the local garment manufacture.

The head of the UNDP in the Kyrgyz Republic orders his suits here, not in the West. At the opening of the Fashion Week, he went to the podium in a chapan from the collection of Chapan Studio.

It is known that Ozonnia Ojielo ordered three chapans — one long black with a bright red finish — and had already walked around New York in it. «Thanks to him, our chapans will soon fly to the countries where even our Kyrgyz feet rarely walk,» social network users posted.

Garment industry workers expressed gratitude to the resident coordinator and representative of the UN system in the Kyrgyz Republic for the support of domestic producers.