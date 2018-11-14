Kyrgyzstani Balbai Dordokov takes 3rd place at World Wrestling Championship

Kyrgyzstani Balbai Dordokov took the third place at the World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship. United World Wrestling website says.

Competitions among athletes under 23 are held in Bucharest city (Romania). Balbai Dordokov performed in the weight category of 55 kilograms. He had four fights. In the 1/8 final, he defeated Reza Hedri (Iran), then defeated Bencha ​​Kovacs (Hungary) and then lost to Nugzari Tsurtsumiya (Georgia). In the fight for bronze medal, the Kyrgyz athlete defeated Norayr Hahoyan (Armenia).