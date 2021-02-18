Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship of Kyrgyzstan kicks off in Bishkek

Championship of Kyrgyzstan in Greco-Roman wrestling started in Bishkek. The Ministry of Culture, Information and Sports reports.

The championship takes place at Kozhomkul Sports Palace. The head of the ministry, Kairat Imanaliev, noted that the leading wrestlers have been representing the country on the world stage for many years and have won medals.

«Within implementation of the presidential decree on spiritual moral development and physical education of the personality, we plan to hold mass sports events this year. I also hope that our athletes will secure even more berths and show good results at the Olympic Games in Tokyo,» he said.

Silver medalist of the 2008 Olympics Kanat Begaliev received the title of Honored Coach of the Kyrgyz Republic. Another famous wrestler, the champion of Asia, Kanybek Zholchubekov, was awarded the title of High Achiever of Physical Culture and Sports.

At least 130 wrestlers from all regions of the country participate in the championship.