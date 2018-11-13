SCNS explains long investigation into case on Bishkek HPP breakdown

A criminal investigation into a case on a breakdown at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant is delayed due to ongoing examination by experts. Deputy Head of the Main Investigation Department of the State Committee for National Security Sagynbek Samidin uulu announced at the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Law, Order, Fight against Crime and Corruption.

According to him, the examination should calculate the amount spent on the project. Investigation of the criminal case is planned to be completed by the end of November.

«The breakdown at the HPP caused damage to the state in the amount of 89,699 million soms. At least 12 million of the sum were spent on the elimination of the breakdown, and the budget did not get 77.6 million due to heating shortage. Now experts are determining how much money should have been spent on reconstruction,» said Sagynbek Samidin uulu.

He added that the investigators had studied the movable and immovable property of the accused and seized it. Further decision will be made by court, SCNS representative said.

In total, four criminal cases were opened on the breakdown and modernization of the Bishkek HPP and seven former top managers of the energy industry were arrested. Two former prime ministers Sapar Isakov and Jantoro Satybaldiev and a deputy of the Parliament Osmonbek Artykbaev are also under arrest. All of them were charged with corruption.

The first trial on breakdown at Bishkek HPP has already begun. The defendants in the Pervomaisky District Court are the former head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev and the former general director of Electric Stations OJSC Salaidin Avazov.