18:45
USD 69.85
EUR 78.66
RUB 1.03
English

SCNS explains long investigation into case on Bishkek HPP breakdown

A criminal investigation into a case on a breakdown at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant is delayed due to ongoing examination by experts. Deputy Head of the Main Investigation Department of the State Committee for National Security Sagynbek Samidin uulu announced at the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Law, Order, Fight against Crime and Corruption.

According to him, the examination should calculate the amount spent on the project. Investigation of the criminal case is planned to be completed by the end of November.

«The breakdown at the HPP caused damage to the state in the amount of 89,699 million soms. At least 12 million of the sum were spent on the elimination of the breakdown, and the budget did not get 77.6 million due to heating shortage. Now experts are determining how much money should have been spent on reconstruction,» said Sagynbek Samidin uulu.

He added that the investigators had studied the movable and immovable property of the accused and seized it. Further decision will be made by court, SCNS representative said.

In total, four criminal cases were opened on the breakdown and modernization of the Bishkek HPP and seven former top managers of the energy industry were arrested. Two former prime ministers Sapar Isakov and Jantoro Satybaldiev and a deputy of the Parliament Osmonbek Artykbaev are also under arrest. All of them were charged with corruption.

The first trial on breakdown at Bishkek HPP has already begun. The defendants in the Pervomaisky District Court are the former head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev and the former general director of Electric Stations OJSC Salaidin Avazov.
link:
views: 91
Print
Related
Cost estimate for Bishkek HPP grows by 3 million soms
Modernization of Bishkek HPP. TBEA ignored legislation of Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek HPP ready to start heating season within 3 days
Bishkek Heating and Power Plant ready for winter
How much have the Abirovs earned on coal supplies for Bishkek HPP
Electricity tariffs not to be raised due to breakdown at Bishkek HPP
Chemical treatment workshop at Bishkek HPP is 90 percent ready
Repair of Bishkek HPP requires over $ 1.2 million
Video cameras for 24 million soms to be installed at Bishkek HPP
Preparation of Bishkek HPP for winter to finish in September
Popular
Former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov earns almost a million soms in 2017 Former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov earns almost a million soms in 2017
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev earns 100 million soms in 2017 Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev earns 100 million soms in 2017
Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister earns 2,367 million soms for a year Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister earns 2,367 million soms for a year
Income declaration of Sooronbai Jeenbekov made public Income declaration of Sooronbai Jeenbekov made public