License of Omurbek Tekebayev’s state attorney suspended for two years

License of state attorney of the leader of Ata Meken political party Omurbek Tekebayev, Elmira Chonoeva, suspended for two years. The decision was made by the ethics commission of the Bar Council. Lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, they together with Chinara Dzhakupbekova demanded from the Bar Council to withdraw the license of Elmira Chonoeva. She did not have the right to represent the interests of Omurbek Tekebayev in court without his consent, especially since he had lawyers.

«The council made other decision. The commission mitigated the punishment. But they agreed with us that Elmira Chonoeva did not have the right to appear in court as his defense counsel without consent of Omurbek Tekebayev,» said Taalaigul Toktakunova.

Elmira Chonoeva intends to appeal the decision of the commission in court.