At least 62 out of 347 applicants receive licenses for advocacy in 2020

At least 62 citizens received licenses for advocacy activity in Kyrgyzstan in 2020. Press service of the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Qualifications Commission for Advocacy Activity under the ministry held eight meetings, at which the applications of 347 citizens for a license were considered.

At least 242 applicants were allowed to take the qualification exam, 105 were denied, 62 successfully passed it, 85 applicants failed the exam.

As of December 31, 2020, at least 4,434 licenses have been registered in the State Register of Lawyers and issued. There are 3,509 lawyers with valid licenses in the country.