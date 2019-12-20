Lawyers state about lawlessness by law enforcement agencies

Law enforcement agencies intervene in lawyer activity. A lawyer Zhyrgal Babayev told at a press conference.

According to him, over the past two years, law enforcement officials have unlawfully instituted criminal proceedings and summon lawyers for interrogation.

«Lawyers Zamir Zhooshev, Sergei Slesarev and Bakytbek Aftandil uulu were summoned to the Military Prosecutor’s Office. In accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code, a lawyer can be questioned by the investigation authorities only if he or she is caught at a crime scene. A lawyer cannot be questioned if he or she is an attorney in the case. Accordingly, there is pressure on lawyers. The Bar Council asks the Prosecutor General Otkurbek Dzhamshitov to give a legal assessment to the actions of the investigation authorities,» said Zhyrgalbek Babayev.

Recall, investigators of the Military Prosecutor’s Office summoned a lawyer of Almazbek Atambayev, Zamir Zhooshev, for questioning on December 13, but he refused to come to the supervisory authority. Later, investigators interrogated another defender of the former president, Sergei Slesarev. The lawyer of Asel Koduranova, Bakytbek Aftandil uulu, was also summoned for interrogation.