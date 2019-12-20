12:02
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Lawyers state about lawlessness by law enforcement agencies

Law enforcement agencies intervene in lawyer activity. A lawyer Zhyrgal Babayev told at a press conference.

According to him, over the past two years, law enforcement officials have unlawfully instituted criminal proceedings and summon lawyers for interrogation.

«Lawyers Zamir Zhooshev, Sergei Slesarev and Bakytbek Aftandil uulu were summoned to the Military Prosecutor’s Office. In accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code, a lawyer can be questioned by the investigation authorities only if he or she is caught at a crime scene. A lawyer cannot be questioned if he or she is an attorney in the case. Accordingly, there is pressure on lawyers. The Bar Council asks the Prosecutor General Otkurbek Dzhamshitov to give a legal assessment to the actions of the investigation authorities,» said Zhyrgalbek Babayev.

Recall, investigators of the Military Prosecutor’s Office summoned a lawyer of Almazbek Atambayev, Zamir Zhooshev, for questioning on December 13, but he refused to come to the supervisory authority. Later, investigators interrogated another defender of the former president, Sergei Slesarev. The lawyer of Asel Koduranova, Bakytbek Aftandil uulu, was also summoned for interrogation.
link:
views: 139
Print
Related
License of Omurbek Tekebayev’s state attorney suspended for two years
Lawyer of Omurbek Tekebayev defends her license in court
Bishkek City Court denies retrial of case of Omurbek Tekebaev's lawyers
State attorney of Omurbek Tekebayev may lose license
Money raised for Omurbek Tekebayev’s lawyers in London
Ata Meken lawyers refuse to participate in proceedings
Popular
Kyrgyzstan bans exploration and mining of uranium and thorium Kyrgyzstan bans exploration and mining of uranium and thorium
Historical Museum repair. Sapar Isakov forcibly taken to court Historical Museum repair. Sapar Isakov forcibly taken to court
Border conflict: Negotiations suspended Border conflict: Negotiations suspended
Saimaiti’s murder. Kubanychbek Kadyrov questioned by SCNS Saimaiti’s murder. Kubanychbek Kadyrov questioned by SCNS
20 December, Friday
11:51
Husband of Shirin Aitmatova placed in temporary detention center of SCNS Husband of Shirin Aitmatova placed in temporary detenti...
11:34
Air pollution level in Bishkek close to norm after snowfall
11:19
Shakirov Street opened in Osh city after repair
10:38
Husband of ex-deputy Shirin Aitmatova detained at Almaty airport
10:32
President of Kyrgyzstan leaves for St. Petersburg to attend meeting of EEC