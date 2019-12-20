Lawyers state about lawlessness by law enforcement agencies

Law enforcement agencies intervene in lawyer activity. A lawyer Zhyrgal Babayev told at a press conference.
According to him, over the past two years, law enforcement officials have unlawfully instituted criminal proceedings and summon lawyers for interrogation.
Recall, investigators of the Military Prosecutor’s Office summoned a lawyer of Almazbek Atambayev, Zamir Zhooshev, for questioning on December 13, but he refused to come to the supervisory authority. Later, investigators interrogated another defender of the former president, Sergei Slesarev. The lawyer of Asel Koduranova, Bakytbek Aftandil uulu, was also summoned for interrogation.