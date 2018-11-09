15:30
IMF forecasts 2.8 percent growth of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2018

The International Monetary Fund predicts that the economy of Kyrgyzstan will grow by 2.8 percent by the end of 2018. November review of the regional economy, prepared by the IMF, says.

The growth of the economy of Kyrgyzstan in 2018 will slow down compared with 2017 due to a decrease in gold production. According to forecasts, growth will recover in 2019. At the same time, a decrease in the volume of gold exports may affect the increase in the current accounts.

At least 4.5 percent GDP growth is predicted in Kyrgyzstan in 2019.

Following the results of 2018, inflation in the republic is expected to be at the level of 2.9 percent; it is expected to reach 4.6 percent in 2019.

The report says that economic growth will slow down from 6 percent in 2017 to 5 percent in 2018 and 4.8 percent in 2019 in the oil-importing countries of the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Economic growth in the region will continue to be supported by strong external demand and remittances from migrants.
