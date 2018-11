Unknown persons shot at Kubanych Bayanov, deputy of the rural council of Leilek district, Batken region. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The deputy was wounded on the night of November 5.

«Kubanych Bayanov is the speaker of the rural council. The incident occurred on November 5 at about 10.30 pm. The victim was hospitalized at Khujand clinic (Tajikistan),» the police said.