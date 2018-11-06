Kyrgyzstan and European Union: priorities include energy, transport, innovations

Kyrgyzstan will become the second country in Central Asia with which the European Union will enter into an expanded cooperation agreement. The head of the Department of Politics, Information and Press of the Delegation of the European Union to the Kyrgyz Republic Raimonds Vingris told reporters today.

According to him, the first such agreement has already been signed with Kazakhstan. Uzbekistan is also interested in concluding a second-level agreement with the EU. The document will include cooperation in the fields of energy, transport, communications, mobile technologies and innovations. In addition, the European Union will continue to support reforms in the republic and the protection of human rights.

«In 2017, we held talks with Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek and Brussels. The results were quite successful. We hope that it will be possible to show a preliminary version of the agreement next year. We still need time for it to take effect,» concluded Raimonds Vingris.