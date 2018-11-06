13:18
USD 69.84
EUR 79.50
RUB 1.06
English

Kyrgyzstan and European Union: priorities include energy, transport, innovations

Kyrgyzstan will become the second country in Central Asia with which the European Union will enter into an expanded cooperation agreement. The head of the Department of Politics, Information and Press of the Delegation of the European Union to the Kyrgyz Republic Raimonds Vingris told reporters today.

According to him, the first such agreement has already been signed with Kazakhstan. Uzbekistan is also interested in concluding a second-level agreement with the EU. The document will include cooperation in the fields of energy, transport, communications, mobile technologies and innovations. In addition, the European Union will continue to support reforms in the republic and the protection of human rights.

«In 2017, we held talks with Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek and Brussels. The results were quite successful. We hope that it will be possible to show a preliminary version of the agreement next year. We still need time for it to take effect,» concluded Raimonds Vingris.
link:
views: 49
Print
Related
European Union allocates €200 mln over 20 years to support budget of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to spend €5 mln on consultants for next EU project
New head of EU delegation to Kyrgyzstan appointed
Prime Minister instructs to develop plan to increase exports to Europe
European Union to allocate €800,000 to help children of migrants
European Union allocates €174 million to Kyrgyzstan
European Union, UN to help Kyrgyzstan to counter bride kidnapping
EU representatives to assess use of GSP+ advantages by Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan needs certification of products to trade with EU
Ground water in Mailuu-Suu not suitable for drinking
Popular
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan have low level of Russian language knowledge Migrants from Kyrgyzstan have low level of Russian language knowledge
Naoki Nihei: Ethnic Kyrgyz people look like the Japanese Naoki Nihei: Ethnic Kyrgyz people look like the Japanese
Economic slowdown caused by Kyrgyzstan forecasted in Central Asia Economic slowdown caused by Kyrgyzstan forecasted in Central Asia
Native of Kyrgyzstan transfers 700,000 rubles to terrorists in Syria Native of Kyrgyzstan transfers 700,000 rubles to terrorists in Syria