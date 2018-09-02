Over 2,500 athletes from 82 countries participate in World Nomad Games

Opening ceremony of the 3rd World Nomad Games started today at 20.00 at hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata town.

A parade of participants of the Games began after the anthem of WNG.

More than 2,500 athletes from 82 countries have applied for participation in the Games. For comparison, the first WNG were attended by about 800 athletes from 19 countries, and the second — by 1,200 sportsmen from 62 countries.

Many delegations wore national costumes. Some teams were represented by only one athlete, other — by several dozen. The national team of Kazakhstan, for example, consists of more than 200 people.

A large delegation came from Russia. Representatives of different territorial entities of the Russian Federation were dressed in their national clothes.

The team of Kyrgyzstan closed the parade. The leader of the national kok-boru team Manas Niyazov carried the flag of the Kyrgyz Republic.