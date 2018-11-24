14:15
USD 69.85
EUR 79.45
RUB 1.06
English

Opposition considers results of work of Sooronbai Jeenbekov as satisfactory

Results of the first year of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov are satisfactory. The speaker on the work of the head of state, former Prosecutor General Azimbek Beknazarov, said at the kurultai «Kyrgyzstan: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow.»

He stressed that Sooronbai Jeenbekov headed the country with a strong civil society, which did not recognize the personal power of the president, where the society had a strong political spirit.

«For the first year of work, we can outline the independence of the president and opposition to the influence of the team of the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev. He has managed to attract a part of Atambayev’s team,» said Azimbek Beknazarov.
link:
views: 73
Print
Related
Opposition considers Parliament as weak and non-influential
Almazbek Atambayev accused of consolidation of power
Proposals, criticisms expressed at kurultai to be conveyed to president
Kurultai of opposition not intend to discuss renaming of Kyrgyzstan
Participants of kurultai to hear 4 reports
Almazbek Atambayev refuses to participate in kurultai of parties, public figures
Almazbek Atambayev invited to kurultai of opposition
Almazbek Atambayev, Sooronbai Jeenbekov invited to opposition’s kurultai
Kurultai to assess work of last two presidents, deputies of Parliament
Opposition plans to hold congress in autumn
Popular
Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN
Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman
Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges
Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass