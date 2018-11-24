Opposition considers results of work of Sooronbai Jeenbekov as satisfactory

Results of the first year of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov are satisfactory. The speaker on the work of the head of state, former Prosecutor General Azimbek Beknazarov, said at the kurultai «Kyrgyzstan: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow.»

He stressed that Sooronbai Jeenbekov headed the country with a strong civil society, which did not recognize the personal power of the president, where the society had a strong political spirit.

«For the first year of work, we can outline the independence of the president and opposition to the influence of the team of the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev. He has managed to attract a part of Atambayev’s team,» said Azimbek Beknazarov.