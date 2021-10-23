Elections 2021: Sadyr Japarov announces his readiness to work with opposition

Press conference of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took place today at Ala-Archa-1 state residence.

The head of state answered the question which parties he was ready to cooperate with in the Parliament of the 7th convocation.

«The Parliament, whatever it might be, fulfilled its tasks, it extended its work for a year and passed laws in accordance with the Constitution. The last law on local government was adopted yesterday. This convocation ends its mission; it’s worth noting that they did a good job. I do not know which parties will come to the future convocation. I have not even analyzed and I am not interested in this issue. No matter how many parties come, even opposition ones, I will work with them,» Sadyr Japarov said.