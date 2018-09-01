12:17
Kazakhstani blogger Murat Tungishbaev underwent surgery

Kazakhstani blogger Murat Tungishbaev, who was extradited from Kyrgyzstan on June 26 by decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek, underwent surgery. Civil activist Adil Turdukulov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the court of Almaty extended the term of detention to Murat Tungishbaev for one more month, but the Kazakhstani doctors still conducted eye surgery. Earlier it was reported that the blogger had gone blind to his left eye and doctors had not been allowed to see him.

«Kazakhstani colleagues have not requested any documents from the Kyrgyz side so far. But we believe that the arrest of Tungishbaev and his urgent extradition is a violation of human rights, and this once again demonstrates the weakness of our judicial system,» said Adil Turdukulov.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kazakhstan asked Kyrgyzstan to change the article of the prosecution of the blogger Murat Tungishbaev.
