An official trailer of the new Kyrgyz film Kok-Boru appeared on the Internet. The authors of the project posted it on Facebook.

The trailer is spectacular. The authors of the project did not tell how the film was shot, but only announced the date of the screening.

The premiere of Kok-Boru in the cinemas of Bishkek is scheduled for September 20.

The filmmakers are the directors of such famous movies as In Search of Mom and Salam, New York!