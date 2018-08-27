Convicted Omurbek Tekebayev to continue treatment in neurology center

Doctors recommend the ex-deputy Omurbek Tekebayev to continue treatment in the Neurology Center. His lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the issue of an operation remains open. The convict himself did not give consent to remove the tumor formed in the thyroid gland. Doctors also diagnosed him with stenocardia of the 2nd degree, hypertension of the 2nd degree and the impaired fat metabolism of the 1st degree. In addition, Omurbek Tekebayev has intervertebral osteochondrosis and intercostal neuralgia.

The leader of Ata Meken was hospitalized in the National Cardiology Center on August 1. He was diagnosed with atherosclerosis of the aorta and coronary vessels, supraventricular extrasystolic arrhythmia, hypertension of the 2nd degree of very high risk, nodal goiter and euthyroidism.

The leader of Ata Meken was sentenced to eight years in prison on August 16, 2017. He was found guilty under the Article Corruption of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. He is serving his sentence in the penal colony 47.