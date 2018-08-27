12:39
USD 68.60
EUR 79.33
RUB 1.01
English

Convicted Omurbek Tekebayev to continue treatment in neurology center

Doctors recommend the ex-deputy Omurbek Tekebayev to continue treatment in the Neurology Center. His lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the issue of an operation remains open. The convict himself did not give consent to remove the tumor formed in the thyroid gland. Doctors also diagnosed him with stenocardia of the 2nd degree, hypertension of the 2nd degree and the impaired fat metabolism of the 1st degree. In addition, Omurbek Tekebayev has intervertebral osteochondrosis and intercostal neuralgia.

The leader of Ata Meken was hospitalized in the National Cardiology Center on August 1. He was diagnosed with atherosclerosis of the aorta and coronary vessels, supraventricular extrasystolic arrhythmia, hypertension of the 2nd degree of very high risk, nodal goiter and euthyroidism.

The leader of Ata Meken was sentenced to eight years in prison on August 16, 2017. He was found guilty under the Article Corruption of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. He is serving his sentence in the penal colony 47.
link:
views: 77
Print
Related
Court denies retrial of Omurbek Tekebayev lawyers’ case
Omurbek Tekebayev's lawyers challenge salary seizure
Money raised for Omurbek Tekebayev’s lawyers in London
Bishkek city court upholds verdict to Omurbek Tekebayev
Tekebayev's sentence. Court applies amnesty – 4.5 years of imprisonment
Omurbek Tekebayev sentenced to 8 years in prison
CEC registers representatives of presidential candidate Omurbek Tekebayev
Omurbek Tekebayev participates in elections as self-nominated candidate
Omurbek Tekebayev submits documents to CEC to run for presidency
Tekebayev continues to demand seizure of property of Usenov and Segizbayev
Popular
Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek
All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital
Police put on alert on the eve of Kurman Ait Police put on alert on the eve of Kurman Ait
Storm warning: Drop of temperature, rain, snow in mountains Storm warning: Drop of temperature, rain, snow in mountains