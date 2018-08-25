14:10
All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital

All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel in Bishkek were discharged from the hospital. The Chief Doctor of the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital Gulzhigit Aaliev informed 24.kg news agency.

At least 26 people were taken from Ak-Keme hotel with food poisoning to the infectious disease hospital on the night of August 24. About 13 people of them were hospitalized by the city’s ambulance, and the same number — by private ambulance service. According to infection disease doctors, there were 42 people in total.

The causes of food poisoning have not yet been determined. «They ate in two places. The first meal was from lunch boxes, the second was at the hotel. The sanitary service is conducting an investigation,» explained Gulzhigit Aaliev.
