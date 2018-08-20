Kyrgyzstanis take part in opening ceremony of Asian Games

Kyrgyzstanis took part in the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Asian Games started on August 18 in the city of Jakarta (Indonesia). Teams of 45 participating countries marched on the stadium. A volleyball player Onolbek Kanybek uulu carried the flag of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In total, the program of the Games includes 40 sports. Kyrgyzstanis will perform in 28 of them. The football tournament started before the official opening.