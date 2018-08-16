Ex-MP to be in custody until October 15 by decision of Almaty court

The former deputy of the Parliament Asylbek uulu Damirbek will be under arrest until October 15. Special Interdistrict Investigative Court of Almaty made such a decision.

The investigation into the smuggling case continues in Kazakhstan. In February 2018, the security officers of Kazakhstan carried out a special operation, during which dozens of people were detained, including three Kyrgyz citizens.

Asylbek uulu Damirbek is charged with economic smuggling as part of a transnational criminal organization.

The term of arrest of Ulanbek Muradilov and Emilbek Kochorbaev was also extended.

They were detained in Kazakhstan on February 15-16. Asylbek uulu Damirbek, who has Kazakhstan’s citizenship, is considered as a head of smugglers. In April, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan deprived him of his deputy seat.