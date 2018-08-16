12:51
USD 69.49
EUR 78.71
RUB 1.05
English

Ex-MP to be in custody until October 15 by decision of Almaty court

The former deputy of the Parliament Asylbek uulu Damirbek will be under arrest until October 15. Special Interdistrict Investigative Court of Almaty made such a decision.

The investigation into the smuggling case continues in Kazakhstan. In February 2018, the security officers of Kazakhstan carried out a special operation, during which dozens of people were detained, including three Kyrgyz citizens.

Asylbek uulu Damirbek is charged with economic smuggling as part of a transnational criminal organization.

The term of arrest of Ulanbek Muradilov and Emilbek Kochorbaev was also extended.

They were detained in Kazakhstan on February 15-16. Asylbek uulu Damirbek, who has Kazakhstan’s citizenship, is considered as a head of smugglers. In April, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan deprived him of his deputy seat.
link:
views: 71
Print
Related
Almaty court extends arrest of former parliament deputy
Mosque damaged by stormy wind in Almaty
Arrest of ex-parliament deputy Asylbek uulu Damirbek extended until May 15
Asylbek uulu Damirbek deprived of his deputy seat
Kyrgyzstani wins fight at Fight Nights tournament in grappling
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win 3 gold medals at tournament in Almaty
Arrested deputy Asylbek uulu Damirbek - citizen of Kazakhstan
Smuggling in Kazakhstan. Arrested deputy to get consular assistance
Special operation in Almaty. Kyrgyz MP charged under two articles
Sapar Isakov and Dmitry Medvedev discuss bilateral cooperation issues
Popular
American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years
Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit
CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa
President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva