Kyrgyzstanis win 9 medals at Hand-to-Hand Fighting World Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won nine medals at the Junior Hand-to-Hand Fighting World Championship.

The championship was held in Almaty ( Kazakhstan ). About 200 athletes at the age of 14 — 21 from Kazakhstan , Armenia , Kyrgyzstan , Russia , Slovakia , Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participated in it.

Zharkynay Kitmirova, Aden Tomoev and Melisbek uulu Eleman won silver medals in their categories as a part of the national team of the Kyrgyz Republic . Burul Sultankulova, Zhanyl Sultankulova, Azatbek uulu Syrgak, Argen Shamergenov, Almaz Seytaliev and Asanbek Alemseyitov won bronze medals.