Kyrgyzstanis win 9 medals at Hand-to-Hand Fighting World Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won nine medals at the Junior Hand-to-Hand Fighting World Championship.

The championship was held in Almaty (Kazakhstan). About 200 athletes at the age of 14 — 21 from Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Slovakia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participated in it.

Zharkynay Kitmirova, Aden Tomoev and Melisbek uulu Eleman won silver medals in their categories as a part of the national team of the Kyrgyz Republic. Burul Sultankulova, Zhanyl Sultankulova, Azatbek uulu Syrgak, Argen Shamergenov, Almaz Seytaliev and Asanbek Alemseyitov won bronze medals.

In June, the national team of Kyrgyzstan won two silver and six bronze medals in June at the World Championship among the adults.
