Construction of Madaniyat - Jalal-Abad road to start in fall

Construction of a section of Madaniyat-Jalal-Abad road will begin in October 2018. This became known during a two-day working visit of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to the southern region of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As the Minister of Transport and Roads Zhamshitbek Kalilov told, the contract for the construction of the road was signed on June 11, 2018 with the Azerbaijani company AZVIRT Limited Company. The general contractor began the development of a detailed project and the mobilization of road-building machinery and equipment.

The total length of the rehabilitated section is 67 kilometers. The project also provides for the repair of five bridges and the construction of 165 small artificial structures (parking lots near markets, sidewalks, in settlements — new transport stops). The project implementation period is 2018-2022.

The donor of the project is the Eurasian Development Bank.
